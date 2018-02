BLAC CHYNA: Sex Tape Partner ID’d

We now know who the guy is in that Blac Chyna sex tape — her ex-boyfriend Mechie.

Mechie says he’s the one who filmed the minute-long interlude, but he’s just as angry as Chyna is about the leak. He says they taped it on Chyna’s phone and he doesn’t even have a copy. And like Chyna, he vows to go to the cops to make things right.

According to TMZ, Chyna and Mechie haven’t talked since their split in August.

Fasho THoughts:

Just leave the phone alone when you’re getting busy.

Whoever hacked Chyna’s phone will never get caught.

Even if Chyna deleted the video from her phone, it probably still exists on some cloud server somewhere.

