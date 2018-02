LIL KIM: More Tax Trouble

Lil Kim is apparently a slow learner. She’s in trouble with the IRS — again.

The feds have filed a tax lien for $212,000 over her earnings on the Bad Boy Reunion Tour in 2016. The lien was filed in Bergen County, New Jersey, which suggests that the IRS is holding the deed on Kim’s home in the New York suburbs.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kim has had a late tax bill. In 2015, a lien was filed for more than $125,000 for earnings earlier in the decade. (Bossip)

Fasho Thoughts:

All of Kim’s financial troubles make you wonder if a bunch of money has gone to pay some off-the-books debts.

I hate to say it, but Kim doesn’t have a deep enough catalog to raise the money from rights to her music.

How can she not have learned her lesson?

It doesn’t sound like Uncle Diddy is going to bail her out, either.

