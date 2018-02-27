Feature Story
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Learn the Sex of Their Baby…

People is reporting that they have confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a baby boy.

Learning the sex of their baby will be shown on the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where Kylie calls Khloe to let her know what she will officially be expecting.

If y’all peeped last nights episode, Khloe was telling her doctor how Tristan is hoping for a boy…As y’all know, he already shares a son with his ex girlfriend Jordy C but that’s none of my business…One thing we know is that their baby boy will definitely be a cutie, and regardless of how some feel, I think we can all agree that Khloe would be an amazing mother!! Congrats to the parents to be!

Photos