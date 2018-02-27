Crazy Signs in Cleveland Pop up asking Lebron James to move to Philly

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Crazy Signs in Cleveland Pop up asking Lebron James to move to Philly

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

If you drove down 480 towards downtown Cleveland you may have seen 3 weird signs. A company in Philadelphia has bought these signs in what is an obvious attempt at getting King James attention.

“We have an amazing city, it’s the best sports town and it’s an awesome place to live,” Asher Raphael, the company’s co-CEO, told Complex. “We think the best athletes should want to play here.”

The billboards that will be up for three months, were put there by Power Home Remodeling a company based in Chester Pennsylvania. A spokesperson has told Darren Rovell a writer for Espn that they want to use these billboards to put their teams name in the conversation for when Jame’s contract is up. Think this will sway the Kings decision when it’s time to decide to stay or go? Let us know in the comments.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Crazy Signs in Cleveland Pop up asking Lebron James to move to Philly

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos