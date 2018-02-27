Trump Reportedly Wants To Sentence Drug Dealers To Death

Trump Reportedly Wants To Sentence Drug Dealers To Death

Welcome to the world we live in.

Posted 4 hours ago
This is not fake news. In one of the many destructive policies running through Donald Trump‘s brains, he allegedly has a bright idea to stop drug crime: give drug dealers and users the death penalty.

According to Axios.com, “According to five sources who’ve spoken with Trump about the subject, he often leaps into a passionate speech about how drug dealers are as bad as serial killers and should all get the death penalty.” Trump is allegedly inspired by how Singapore, China, and the Philippines punish drug dealers, which is often by death. For example, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has executed 10,000 drug dealers and users in the past two years — on the street. The police are killing more people than the criminals.

Allegedly, Trump believes “the government has got to teach children that they’ll die if they take drugs” and “tells confidants a softer approach to drug reform — the kind where you show sympathy to the offenders and give them more lenient sentences — will never work.”

Of course Trump wouldn’t call for people to be murdered on the street (at least we hope not), but if this actually happened, he would empower prosecutors — and it’s already started. Think Progress reports, “Law enforcement outfits in 20 states are authorized to pursue ‘drug-induced homicide’ charges when a given overdose can be connected back to the point of sale, and other states provide slightly more roundabout ways to charge a dealer with a capital crime.”

Make America great again!

