Companies Parting Ways with the NRA

(RNN) – More than a dozen companies announced they would part ways with the National Rifle Association, ending discounts or special rates for the group’s members.

The corporate moves came in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a social media boycott effort under the hashtag #BoycottNRA.

The NRA fired back, calling it “a shameful display of political and civic cowardice.”

“The law-abiding members of the NRA had nothing at all to do with the failure of that school’s security preparedness, the failure of America’s mental health system, the failure of the National Instant Check System or the cruel failures of both federal and local law enforcement,” a statement said.

The companies that have or are cutting ties with the NRA:

Delta Air Lines

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

United Airlines

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website. — United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018

Avis and Budget under the Avis Budget Group

Thanks for reaching out. Effective March 26, we will no longer provide the NRA member discount. — Avis Car Rental (@Avis) February 26, 2018

Alamo, Enterprise and National under Enterprise Holdings

Thank you for contacting us! We ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26. Thank you again for reaching out. Kind regards, Michael — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

Hertz

We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA’s rental car discount program with Hertz. — Hertz (@Hertz) February 23, 2018

Wyndham Hotel Group

Hello. Please know, Wyndham is no longer affiliated with the NRA. — Wyndham Rewards (@WyndhamRewards) February 23, 2018

Allied Van Lines

Allied Van Lines no longer has an affiliate relationship with the NRA effective immediately. We have asked them to remove our listing from their benefits site. — Allied Van Lines (@alliedvl) February 23, 2018

North American Van Lines

northAmerican Van Lines no longer has an affiliate relationship with the NRA effective immediately. We have asked them to remove our listing from their benefits site. — North American VL (@northAmericanVL) February 23, 2018

