'Black Panther' Profits To Fund Boys & Girls Clubs' STEM Centers

Just another way that 'Black Panther' is changing the game!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 3 hours ago
At this point the success of Black Panther really centers around the simple question of “how high will it go?” With every passing minute the record-breaking hit film is raking in more money than anyone thought possible, but the real success story is how the film’s profits are being used to help the next generation.

The Huffington Post is reporting that a portion of the massive funds from Black Panther are being used to fund the Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM Centers. Since a large portion of the film surrounds the use of advanced technology by the film’s youngest character Shuri, it’s perfectly fitting that money would go to further providing kids with the tools to pursue STEM and what it has to offer.

Via Huffington Post:

To celebrate the record-breaking success of the ‘Black Panther’, The Walt Disney Co. announced Monday that it plans to donate $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to expand the organization’s science, technology, engineering and math programs. 

BGCA’s STEM Centers of Innovation give kids the chance to learn from advanced technologies like 3D printers, robotics and high-definition video production equipment.

“It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film,” CEO Robert A. Iger said, “so it’s fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want.”

With the generous $1 million grant, 12 new STEM Centers are set to open in: Atlanta; Baltimore; Chicago; New Orleans; Philadelphia; Harlem, N.Y.; Hartford, Conn.; Memphis, Tenn.; Oakland, Calif.; Orlando, Fla.; Washington, D.C.; and Watts, Calif.

Meanwhile, Black Panther is expected to hit a billion-dollar gross world-wide by the time it premieres overseas.

 

