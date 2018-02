Russ Parr: Would You Buy A Black Doll For A White Girl?

Alfreda went to the store to get a birthday present for her child’s friend. She decided to buy a Black doll for her child’s friend who happens to be White and received interesting looks. It raises the question of representation that Russ and the crew discuss.

