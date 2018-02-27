Here’s Your Chance To Win Nike’s LeBron 15 EQUALITY Sneaks

Here’s Your Chance To Win Nike’s LeBron 15 EQUALITY Sneaks

Only 400 pairs are available.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Since debuting a special “EQUALITY” edition of the Nike LeBron 15 in October during the NBA’s season opener, King James has been rocking both white and black iterations on and off the court. Now, Nike has announced that both colorways will be released in an online draw.

Nike LeBron 15 "EQUALITY"

Source: Courtesy of Nike / Courtesy of Nike

U.S. residents can enter for free between now and March 2 at 11:59pm ET for the chance to nab the limited-edition kicks. Available in super limited quantities (200 black and 200 white) there’s also an option to provide a $10 donation to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture with your entry. Winners will receive a call or email on March 3, and their kicks should arrive the week of March 5.

Nike LeBron 15 "EQUALITY"

Source: Courtesy of Nike / Courtesy of Nike

Designed to inspire everyone— regardless of race and background— to stand up and speak for something, the kicks support Nike’s message of inclusion for all. For the official rules, go here.

