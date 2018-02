OPRAH: Only God Can Make Her Run for President

Oprah Winfrey has made it perfectly clear that she has no intention of running for President in 2020, but there is still one thing than could change her mind.

The media mogul has recently stated that a presidential run is not in her DNA, but tells People magazine that she could still reconsider. Oprah says, “God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.” So far, she says she hasn’t received that message. Oprah has been inundated with requests to run for president ever since she delivered her impassioned speech at the Golden Globe Awards.

Fasho Thoughts:

So there you go, Oprah fans. Instead of urging her to run, you should be asking the big guy upstairs to convince her.

She still has plenty of time to decide.

Maybe God is speaking to Oprah through Stedman, who has told her to run.

Also On 100.3: