OSCARS: Ratings At An All-Time Low

The 2018 Oscars was one for the record books — but not for the right reasons. The audience for Sunday’s ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, dropped to an all-time low of 26.5 million viewers. That’s down nearly 20 percent from last year’s show and the fourth straight year ratings have declined.

The previous all-time low came in 2008 when Jon Stewart hosted.

Fasho Thoughts:

Maybe viewers are tired of all the politics surrounding the show.

Could it have to do with the show running almost four hours?

They tried shortening the boring speeches by giving away a jet ski, but it didn’t help.

More people watched the tape-delayed Winter Olympics opening ceremony than this year’s Oscars.

Also On 100.3: