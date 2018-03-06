Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

OSCARS: Ratings At An All-Time Low

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 15 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The 2018 Oscars was one for the record books — but not for the right reasons. The audience for Sunday’s ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, dropped to an all-time low of 26.5 million viewers. That’s down nearly 20 percent from last year’s show and the fourth straight year ratings have declined.

The previous all-time low came in 2008 when Jon Stewart hosted.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Maybe viewers are tired of all the politics surrounding the show.
  • Could it have to do with the show running almost four hours?
  • They tried shortening the boring speeches by giving away a jet ski, but it didn’t help.
  • More people watched the tape-delayed Winter Olympics opening ceremony than this year’s Oscars.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

All-Time , An , at , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , low , Oscars , Ratings

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading OSCARS: Ratings At An All-Time Low

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos