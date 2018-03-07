TEACHER STRIKE: West Virginia Schools Are Open

West Virginia’s public schools have something today that they haven’t had in nine days — kids and teachers.

State lawmakers and teachers reached an agreement yesterday to end the strike which started on February 22nd. Governor Jim Justice signed a bill to give teachers a five-percent pay raise, effective July 1st, which delighted teachers who refused to go back to work until their demands were met. Schools unlocked their doors today and resumed instruction. Governor Justice has also instructed the State Superintendent of Schools to work with counties to make up the nine days that were missed. (The Intelligencer)

Fasho Thoughts:

That’s a big victory for the teachers.

Teachers in West Virginia had been the lowest-paid teachers in the country.

Kids are probably not excited to go back to school, and to make matters worse, they’re going to have to somehow make up the nine days.

