Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

TEACHER STRIKE: West Virginia Schools Are Open

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

West Virginia’s public schools have something today that they haven’t had in nine days — kids and teachers.

State lawmakers and teachers reached an agreement yesterday to end the strike which started on February 22nd. Governor Jim Justice signed a bill to give teachers a five-percent pay raise, effective July 1st, which delighted teachers who refused to go back to work until their demands were met. Schools unlocked their doors today and resumed instruction. Governor Justice has also instructed the State Superintendent of Schools to work with counties to make up the nine days that were missed. (The Intelligencer)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • That’s a big victory for the teachers.
  • Teachers in West Virginia had been the lowest-paid teachers in the country.
  • Kids are probably not excited to go back to school, and to make matters worse, they’re going to have to somehow make up the nine days.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

are , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Open , Schools , TEACHER STRIKE , West Virginia

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading TEACHER STRIKE: West Virginia Schools Are Open

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos