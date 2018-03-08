Entertainment
Q-TIP: Hip-Hop Council

Q-Tip just landed a new job — and it’s not making music.

The A Tribe Called Quest frontman has been has been named Artistic Director of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Hip-Hop Culture Council. The council is just one part of a new initiative to “help the Kennedy Center create new pathways and deepen public knowledge of hip-hop… and strengthen the burgeoning Hip-Hop Culture program at the Kennedy Center.

Q-Tip isn’t the only artist taking part. Founding members include Ahmir “Questlove” ThompsonCommon9th WonderFab 5 Freddy, Mimi ValdésGrandmaster Caz and LL Cool J. (Medium)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Some of the initial projects and events planned for the 35th anniversary include a screening of the movie Wild Style followed by a discussion with Grandmaster Caz and Fab 5 Freddy and the first ever live performance by Common’s August Greene supergroup.
  • This is a big step towards protecting and preserving the culture.
  • It would be easy for the museum to fill their council with academics. We appreciate them reaching out to artists.
  • We’re excited to see how this program grows and evolves. In a few years time, it could develop into a mecca for hip-hop heads.
