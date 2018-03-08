Q-TIP: Hip-Hop Council

Q-Tip just landed a new job — and it’s not making music.

The A Tribe Called Quest frontman has been has been named Artistic Director of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Hip-Hop Culture Council. The council is just one part of a new initiative to “help the Kennedy Center create new pathways and deepen public knowledge of hip-hop… and strengthen the burgeoning Hip-Hop Culture program at the Kennedy Center.

Q-Tip isn’t the only artist taking part. Founding members include Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Common, 9th Wonder, Fab 5 Freddy, Mimi Valdés, Grandmaster Caz and LL Cool J. (Medium)

Fasho Thoughts:

Some of the initial projects and events planned for the 35th anniversary include a screening of the movie Wild Style followed by a discussion with Grandmaster Caz and Fab 5 Freddy and the first ever live performance by Common’s August Greene supergroup.

followed by a discussion with Grandmaster Caz and Fab 5 Freddy and the first ever live performance by Common’s supergroup. This is a big step towards protecting and preserving the culture.

It would be easy for the museum to fill their council with academics. We appreciate them reaching out to artists.

We’re excited to see how this program grows and evolves. In a few years time, it could develop into a mecca for hip-hop heads.

