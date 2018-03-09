Entertainment
DWAYNE JOHNSON: Shares Video Of Daughter After Health Scare

Posted 5 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson shared a video of his daughter on Instagram last night showing that the two-year-old is adorable, strong and healthy after having an unknown health scare earlier in the week.

“The Rock” appears in the video with little Jasmine Lia and teaches her say “girl power.” The timing was perfect because it was International Women’s Day, but also because she survived a scary moment when she had to be rushed to the hospital. Johnson captioned the video saying, “To every woman out there ‘round the world – all ages and races – I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect. Especially, the loves of my life at home. Now if I can just get Jazzy to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool.”

Johnson hasn’t given many details about the emergency, but Jasmine appears to be fine.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Wow, what a little stunner! She’s gorgeous.
  • She doesn’t look any worse for the wear. Hopefully whatever the emergency was, wasn’t too bad.
