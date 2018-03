WHITNEY HOUSTON: Documentary Coming Soon

The Whitney Houston story is coming to the big screen.

The legendary soul singer’s life story will be told in a new documentary, slated for release this summer. The film will feature never-before-soon footage and live performances. Rolling Stone reports that the Houston Estate has signed off on a project to be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald.

Whitney is set to release through Roadside Attractions and Miramax on July 6th.

Fasho Thoughts:

She deserves to have her story told the right way.

Macdonald also directed the Bob Marley doc, Marley .

doc, . Macdonald said he wanted to tell the singer’s story as a mystery, asking, “Why did someone with so much raw talent and beauty self-destruct so publicly and painfully?”

This will be tough to watch but may help bring some closure.

Also On 100.3: