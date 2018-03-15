BIG PUN: Widow Sues Walmart Over Trademark

The widow of Bronx rapper Big Pun is suing Walmart over a clothing and merchandise line that bears the late rapper’s image.

Liza Rios claims the retail giant ripped off the trademark which she gained ownership of after Pun’s death in 2000. The trademark, which resembles Nike’s iconic Michael Jordanlogo, shows an image of Big Pun soaring through the air with a microphone in his hand. Walmart sells a line of clothing and merchandise, including phone cases, mugs and bags, which bears the image. Rios accuses Walmart of selling the items without authorization.

Her lawsuit demands all profits from the sale of these items and demands $10 million in damages from the companies that manufactured them. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

If a court rules that Rios does indeed own the trademark, then Walmart is going to have to pay up.

Are people really still buying Big Pun merchandise?

Big Pun died February 7th, 2000 after suffering a heart attack.

