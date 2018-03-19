SHOOTING: Boy Kills Sister Over Video Game

A 13-year-old Mississippi girl is dead after her nine-year-old brother shot her in the head.

Police say the siblings got into a fight while playing a video game and the boy got angry when his sister wouldn’t give up the controller. They say he got a gun and shot her in the back of the head. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell called it a tragedy and said they are investigating how the boy was able to get access to the gun. He told reporters, “He’s just 9. I assume he’s seen this on video games or TV. I don’t know if he knew exactly what this would do. I can’t answer that. I do know it’s a tragedy.”

Police say they want to take their time with the investigation because they’ve never dealt with a case like this before. It’s not yet known what, if any, charges the boy may face. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

Kids fight all the time over video games. No one would ever think it could come to this.

Obviously, there was a gun in the house that wasn’t properly locked up.

Should the nine-year-old be charged with a crime? Should the parents be charged?

At nine-years-old, the boy had to know what he was doing. It’s not like he was four or

Also On 100.3: