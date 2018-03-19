Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

SHOOTING: Boy Kills Sister Over Video Game

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment

A 13-year-old Mississippi girl is dead after her nine-year-old brother shot her in the head.

Police say the siblings got into a fight while playing a video game and the boy got angry when his sister wouldn’t give up the controller. They say he got a gun and shot her in the back of the head. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell called it a tragedy and said they are investigating how the boy was able to get access to the gun. He told reporters, “He’s just 9. I assume he’s seen this on video games or TV. I don’t know if he knew exactly what this would do. I can’t answer that. I do know it’s a tragedy.”

Police say they want to take their time with the investigation because they’ve never dealt with a case like this before. It’s not yet known what, if any, charges the boy may face. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Kids fight all the time over video games. No one would ever think it could come to this.
  • Obviously, there was a gun in the house that wasn’t properly locked up.
  • Should the nine-year-old be charged with a crime? Should the parents be charged?
  • At nine-years-old, the boy had to know what he was doing. It’s not like he was four or
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

boy , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , game , KILLS , MISSISSIPPI SHOOTING , over , sister , video

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading SHOOTING: Boy Kills Sister Over Video Game

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos