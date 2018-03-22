DONALD TRUMP: Responds to Biden’s Tough Talk

Donald Trump has some fighting words for Joe Biden in response to some tough talk from the former Vice President.

On Tuesday, Biden said he would have “beat the hell out of” Trump in high school for making crude remarks about women. In a video posted on Facebook by the University of Miami College Democrats, Biden added, “When a guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it’ and then said, ‘I made a mistake.’ They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'”

Trump responded early this morning on Twitter with some tough talk of his own. He wrote, “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Fasho Thoughts:

Biden is 75. Trump is 71. They’re too old for the nonsense.

In fairness, Biden didn’t say he would “beat the hell out of Trump” now. He said he would have done it back in high school.

So if they were to fight, maybe bare-knuckle in the Rose Garden, who do you like? Who’s got the edge?

Also On 100.3: