SACRAMENTO SHOOTING: Hundreds Protest Killing Of Unarmed Man

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Sacramento yesterday demanding justice after police fatally shot an unarmed black man.

22-year-old Stephon Alonzo Clark shot Sunday as police were responding to a call about a suspect who had broken into some cars and was hiding in a backyard. Officers believed he was holding a gun and opened fire. The object turned out to be a cellphone. Sacramento police released a video of the shooting on Wednesday.

Protesters blocked traffic and locked arms to form a chain around the entrance to the Golden 1 Center where the NBA’s Sacramento Kings were scheduled to play the Atlanta Hawks. The disruption delayed the start of the game for 20 minutes and many fans never made it inside. (KGO-TV)

Police say Clark was seen breaking into three cars and a neighbor’s home. His family insist they shot the wrong man.

It was dark and officers say he refused to comply with their demands. When he pulled out his cellphone they mistook it for a gun.

He was shot in the backyard of his grandparents’ house, where he was living.

