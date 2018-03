MEGA MILLIONS: $500M Drawing Tonight

Do you have your Mega Millions ticket?

The grand prize for tonight’s (Friday) drawing is up to $502 billion. It’s just the fourth time in the game’s history it has eclipsed a half-billion, and the 10th-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Powerball gave away nearly $1.6 billion in 2016.

Remarkably, the last Mega Millions winner walked away with a $451 million prize in January. (Reuters)

Fasho Thoughts:

That much money is kind of hard to fathom.

That’s more than triple the budget for the National Endowment for the Arts.

I’m really tired this Friday morning. That might be enough money to buy the amount of coffee I need.

