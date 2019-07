Explore this interactive timeline created by ethnomusicologist, Dr. Portia Maulsby http://www.carnegiehall.org/honor/history/index.aspx

This is the 35th anniversary of June, Black Music Month. Let’s remember to not forget the contributions of many who paved the path and made music for the generations, ours and for future ones to come.

Written By: Dyana Williams Posted June 11, 2014

