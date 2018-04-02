THE CINDERELLA STORY IS OVER

Tonight is the NCAA Basketball Championship between number three seed Michigan and number one seed Villanova.

The story isn’t so much about the two teams playing, but instead about number 11 seed Loyola, which was this-close to playing for the championship. It wasn’t meant to be as they ran out of gas in the second half of their Final Four game on Saturday — and were sent packing.

So, we get a predictable game with two college powerhouses instead of a chance to see a crazy upset. (NCAA)

Fasho Thoughts:

Loyola getting beat means Sister Jean will no longer be a part of the story. Amazingly, Sister Jean was — by far — the most famous character of this tournament. Maybe the ONLY famous character in this tournament? Name another player …

