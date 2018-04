TREY SONGZ: Escapes Felony Charge

Trey Songz managed to dodge felony domestic abuse charges because the L.A. District Attorney doesn’t believe the victim.

The singer’s lawyer reportedly gave multiple witness statements to the LAPD that contradicted accuser Andrea Buera’s account of events during NBA All-Star Weekend.

But even though a felony charge is no longer on the table, the L.A. City Attorney still has the option to charge him with a misdemeanor. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

As the #MeToo movement gains more and more momentum, there are bound to be at least a couple trumped up charges and cash grabs.

Does it make you feel differently about your favorite singers when you hear stuff like this?

Lock him up and throw away the key.

