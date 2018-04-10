CARDI B: Pregnant With a Girl

Within hours of Cardi B announcing her pregnancy, her little sister accidentally revealed that Cardi is having a girl.

Her sister is named Hennessy Carolina. She Instagrammed an inspirational message for Cardi to her 2 million followers and added, (quote) “Growing up, I wished I was older than you just so I would’ve gotten to give you kisses when you were a baby. You were so cute and adorable! Now I’m going to be able to hold ur baby and give her all the kisses and hugs!”

That last line told the world that Cardi and Offset will have a daughter.

Within a few hours, Hennessy tried to cover her tracks and edited the post, which now reads, (quote) “Now I’m going to be able to hold ur baby and give the baby all the kisses and hugs!” (E! News)

Fasho Thoughts :

When rumors first started that Cardi was pregnant, she dismissed the gossip by saying, (quote) “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

Cardi’s promotional work is a masterpiece. She’ll have a number-one album, in part because she heightened the suspense for the release of Invasion of Privacy .

. Amazing how Cardi kept a secret for months.

Hennessy got her name because her dad arrived to the maternity ward drunk on Hennessy. She gave her big sister the nickname “Bicardi,” which evolved into Cardi B.

Cardi could continue the trend by naming her daughter “Chardonnay” “Bailey” “Midori” or “Stoli”

