SYRIA: Trump Taunts Russia

As the world waits for Donald Trump‘s response to Syria’s most recent chemical weapons attack, the President is standing up to Russia who threatened to retaliate against any U.S. missile strike in the war-torn country.

President Trump promised a “big price to pay” and a “forceful” response to the attack in Syria which brutally killed more than 40 people and injured dozens more. Russia said it would respond to any U.S. action. This morning Trump tweeted, “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

A U.S.-led response is expected and could happen as soon as today. (CNBC)

Fasho Thoughts:

President Trump had cancelled a scheduled trip to South America so he could focus on Syria.

The President is said to be communicating with allies and planning an appropriate response to Syria.

Russia, which has close ties to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, says it will shoot down U.S. missiles and target their launch sites.

This is a very scary time. There needs to be a response to Syria’s brutality against its own people, but it could escalate tensions with Russia.

Trump should definitely stand up to Russia, but perhaps taunting them isn’t the best thing to do.

Also On 100.3: