Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

SYRIA: Trump Taunts Russia

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

As the world waits for Donald Trump‘s response to Syria’s most recent chemical weapons attack, the President is standing up to Russia who threatened to retaliate against any U.S. missile strike in the war-torn country.

President Trump promised a “big price to pay” and a “forceful” response to the attack in Syria which brutally killed more than 40 people and injured dozens more. Russia said it would respond to any U.S. action. This morning Trump tweeted, “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

A U.S.-led response is expected and could happen as soon as today. (CNBC)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • President Trump had cancelled a scheduled trip to South America so he could focus on Syria.
  • The President is said to be communicating with allies and planning an appropriate response to Syria.
  • Russia, which has close ties to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, says it will shoot down U.S. missiles and target their launch sites.
  • This is a very scary time. There needs to be a response to Syria’s brutality against its own people, but it could escalate tensions with Russia.
  • Trump should definitely stand up to Russia, but perhaps taunting them isn’t the best thing to do.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Russia , Syria , Taunts , Trump

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading SYRIA: Trump Taunts Russia

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos