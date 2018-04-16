Cincy
Home > Cincy

#FashoCares Funeral Today For Teen Trapped In Van

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

 

The Funeral is today of the Ohio Teen trapped in the van. Family members will gather together for the Funeral of 16 year old Kyle Plush. Let’s continue to pray for his family and friends as they get through this time.

A teen in Ohio is dead after making several 911 calls to report that he was trapped in the seats of a minivan.

Police say 16-year-old Kyle Plush somehow became trapped in the third row bench seat and died from “positional asphyxiation.” But before that, he made two heartbreaking calls to 911 pleading for help. In his first call, around 3 p.m., Plush cried and desperately tried to communicate with the operator. He was able to explain that he was trapped in the van in his school parking lot. He told the operator, “I probably don’t have much time left, so tell my mom I love her if I die.”

An officer responded to the parking lot, found no signs of anyone trapped inside a van and suggested the 911 call may have been a hoax. But then Plush called again and insisted, “This is not a joke. I am trapped inside a gold Honda Odyssey van in the parking lot of Seven Hills. … Send officers immediately. I’m almost dead.” The operator had a hard time understanding him and could only hear breathing and loud banging. It wasn’t until around 9 p.m. when a family member finally found him dead inside the van. The cause of death has been ruled accidental. (WLWT-TV)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • 911 completely failed.
  • He gave police the make and model of the van and where it was parked. There’s no reason why officers shouldn’t have been able to find him.
  • The poor kid was trapped for over six hours.
  • He was using the voice command on his phone to call 911 because he couldn’t reach it. That probably explains why he was having trouble hearing the operator.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#FashoCares , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , Funeral , in , teen , Today , Trapped , van

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading #FashoCares Funeral Today For Teen Trapped In Van

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos