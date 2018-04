KENDRICK LAMAR: Pulitzer Prize Winner

Congratulations are in order for Kendrick Lamar.

K-Dot has just won the Pulitzer Prize in Music for his fourth album, Damn. And while that’s an impressive feat on its own, Kendrick’s honor is even more special because he’s the first non-classic or jazz artist to win the award.

Fasho Thoughts:

The first Pulitzer Prize for Music was given out in 1943.

was given out in 1943. More than 2400 works were submitted but only 21 were honored with Prizes.

Your favorite could never.

This makes winning a Grammy, Moonman or BET Award look like child’s play.

Next up, a Nobel.

