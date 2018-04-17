BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS: First Nominees Announced

The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards are rolling in.

Khalid and Bebe Rexha appeared on the Today show this morning to announce the nominees for the top categories. The show will air live on NBC for the first time from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20th at 8 p.m. [ET].

Here are nominees in the top categories:

Top Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Hot 100 Song

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Top Selling Album

Kendrick Lamar – Damn

Pink – Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran – Divide

Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Top Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Bruno Mars

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

21 Savage

Khalid

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Kodak Black

Top Country Song

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”

Bebe Rexa and Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Dustin Lynch – “Small Town Boy”

Brett Young – “In Case You Didn’t Know”

