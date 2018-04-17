BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS: First Nominees Announced

The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards are rolling in.
Khalid and Bebe Rexha appeared on the Today show this morning to announce the nominees for the top categories. The show will air live on NBC for the first time from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20th at 8 p.m. [ET].
Here are nominees in the top categories:
Top Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Hot 100 Song
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – “Despacito”
Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “Rockstar”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
Top Selling Album
Kendrick Lamar – Damn
Pink – Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran – Divide
Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift – Reputation
Top Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Bruno Mars
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
21 Savage
Khalid
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Kodak Black
Top Country Song
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”
Bebe Rexa and Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”