WAFFLE HOUSE: Suspected Shooter Refusing To Answer Questions

The man arrested Monday for allegedly killing four people at a Nashville area Waffle House this weekend is refusing to answer questions from authorizes.

Travis Reinking, the 29-year-old man arrested for the killings, was found hiding out in the woods about a mile from the Waffle House where the shooting took place. He surrendered to police without incident.

He was booked on four counts of criminal homicide. According to police, Reinking requested a lawyer and refused to answer questions or make a statement. Bond has been set at $2 million, which amounts to $500,000 for each person killed.

Reinking is set to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday mornings. (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

Reinking has a long history of trouble with the law and firearms.

His firearms license was revoked and his guns were taken away by police last year.

He allegedly used one of those guns that police had confiscated, but later returned to his father, in the shooting spree.

