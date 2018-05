BLAC CHYNA: Pregnant With 18-Year-Old Boyfriend

Blac Chyna is pregnant.

She’s dated rapper YBN Almighty Jay for a grand total of three months. (New York Post)

He’s just 18 years old. Chyna is 29. They supposedly met on the dating website Christian Mingle and then immediately jumped to the “go forth and multiply” part of the bible. Chyna previously told Us Weekly, “I wanna have maybe two more kids. I wouldn’t mind having four. No more after that. Five is too many. I’d have to get a minivan, and I’m not riding in no minivan.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Blac Chyna is fertile, no doubt.

Three weeks ago, probably after a positive EPT, he proposed via Instagram.

Chyna is raising children from Tyga (5-year-old King Cairo Stevenson ) and Rob Kardashian ( Dream Kardashian 17-months).

Chyna dated Rob Kardashian for half a minute before she was pregnant with his child.

