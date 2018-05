BLAC CHYNA: Pregnant, Not Pregnant

Those earlier reports about Blac Chyna being pregnant with her 18-year-old boyfriend have been greatly exaggerated.

Chyna’s reps tell TMZ she is absolutely not with baby right now. Earlier reports said the 29-year-old was pregnant with her 18-year-old boyfriend’s kid. She’s been dating rapper YBN Almighty Jay for a few months. Chyna has two kids already — one with Tyga and one with Rob Kardashian. She says she’d like to have more kids, but not so many where she would need to get a minivan.

Talk About It:

She may not be pregnant now, but it sounds like it may happen soon.

It’s also possible she is pregnant but just doesn’t want to tell anyone yet.

Another kid would mean another stroller to swing at people in amusement parks.

