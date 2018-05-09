R. KELLY: Lifetime Plans Two New Projects Around Singer’s Scandals

R. Kelly’s scandalous behavior will come to the small screen as part of a pair of new Lifetime TV projects.

The network announced a documentary series and feature film which will explore the allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct around the singer. The two new productions are part of a larger initiative — Lifetime’s Emmy award-winning Stop Violence Against Women campaign.

Producer Joel Karsberg said, “We’ve been working for over a year to bring forth the stories of these women. We are proud to team with Lifetime to shed light on these stories as well as an industry that has looked the other way for so many years.”

Veteran Hip Hop journalist Dream Hampton will serve as an executive producer for the docu-series, which will feature the stories of survivors of Kelly’s abuse.

No release date has been announced for either project at this time.

Fasho Thoughts:

Kelly was previously portrayed by actor Clé Bennett in Lifetime’s Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B bio-pic, which came out back in 2014.

in Lifetime’s bio-pic, which came out back in 2014. This will help bring his disgusting and arguably criminal behavior to light for the five people under a rock who somehow haven’t heard or don’t care about the allegations.

It’s easy to shrug off “fake news” but something about a well-told story tends to make an emotional connection with viewers. This docu-series and movie have the power to change minds and effect change.

This is about giving his victims a platform instead of continuing to prop up predators and abusers. #TimesUp

Earlier this month, the Women of Color of the Time’s Up movement announced plans to boycott the singer.

Also On 100.3: