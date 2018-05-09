Ohio: 96 Year Old Gets His College Degree!!!

96-year-old Robert Barger is a World War II veteran, a great-great grandfather, and now officially a college graduate.

Barger served in the Navy in the war and when he returned home to Ohio, he enrolled in the University of Toledo. But he had a wife and two children to support, so he was forced to drop out and go to work.

Recently, the director of military and veteran affairs at the university reviewed Barger’s old transcripts and determined that he had actually completed enough credits to earn an associate degree.

The dean of the university, Dr. Barbara Kopp, said, “We are proud to honor a member of the ‘Greatest Generation’ at commencement. It will be a memorable moment to see Bob receive the degree he earned and pay tribute to a veteran who served our country.”

Barger, who says he never thought he’s ever been able to earn his degree, attended the graduation commencement last weekend and invited 100 of his closest friends and family to watch him receive his diploma and become the university’s oldest graduate ever. (Inside Edition)

