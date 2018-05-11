Cincy
WTFasho News: Money Laundering

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

An Ohio woman found a unique place to hide from police after robbing a convenience store — inside a clothes dryer.

An employee of the store told police that the woman spent about an hour inside the store until she eventually approached the counter and asked for cigarettes. The employee told her he couldn’t sell her cigarettes without seeing ID, and that’s when the woman pulled a knife and demanded money along with a coloring book she’d been looking at.

The employee was able to push the woman out of the store, but she ran back inside and stole some money from the unlocked cash register before fleeing. But she left behind a shoe, a Ninja Turtles mask, a wig and her cell phone, which police were able to use to track down her home address. They searched her home and ultimately found 27-year-old Annalyse Hall hiding inside the clothes dryer.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. (WKBN-TV )

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It’s not known how long she was hiding inside the dryer, but her shirt and pants looked a little short and snug.
  • She was Wisked out of the laundry machine and cuffed while cops sorted everything out.
  • A woman’s gotta have her coloring book.
