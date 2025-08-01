Chantel Christie Opens Up About Explosive Blowout With Her Mother Jackie

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

The massive fallout against Chantel Christie following the fight between her and her mother, Jackie Christie, on the current season of Basketball Wives isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Now, Chantel has decided to tell her side of the story in a new interview with reality TV producer Carlos King.

In the two-hour sit-down, Chantel explained her severely damaged and complicated relationship with her mother, the slap she received from Jackie that left everyone shook and more.

Speaking about why she didn’t continue to walk away and leave Jackie’s hotel room after she was repeatedly asked, Chantel stated that she simply “couldn’t” do it.

”I’ve been through a lot of experiences in my life and that doesn’t excuse my behavior,” she said. “It doesn’t. When I got to that door, I could have and should have turned around and walked out of it 1,000%.”

“When I seen in real life outside of these cameras, you’re not going to take accountability. You’re not going to acknowledge what you’ve been doing all season long,” Chantel said of Jackie.

Right now, to the outside world, we both look like fools,” she continued. “I just need to go. I couldn’t do that. I couldn’t do that. For the first time in my life, I’m toe-to-toe with, who I feel like, was my first bully. And I’m not backing down. I don’t, I don’t. Something in me just, I was spiraling.”

When the discussion of what her intention was when she came to Jackie’s room despite the bad blood between them escalating all season, Chantel claimed that she simply came in peace.

“I didn’t go in there really with any intentions,” Chantel recalled. “When I went up to the room, I’m like, ‘Girl, what you got for me today?’ Like, I’m already mentally checked out in my mind because you’re playing.”

“You called me up here to literally play into whatever narrative it is that you want these viewers to go with and send me on my way. We’re not going to get to any real resolution here. We’re not going to get to the nitty-gritty of how we got to that point this season,” she added.

The season finale of Basketball Wives recently aired, but despite the show being more talked about than it has in years, there will be no reunion — due to the intense bad blood between the cast, specifically Jackie and Chantel.

As of now, there is no word on whether or not the show will be renewed for its 13th season or if Chantel will return to the show.

