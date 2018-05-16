Entertainment
KANYE WEST: Details On Five New Albums

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Kanye’s hard at work, in the middle of making five different albums — and he can prove it.

While past weeks have been dominated by Yeezy’s stream of consciousness rants and increasingly polarizing political views, it appears he’s now focused on getting back to the music. He’s currently holed up in Wyoming, where he is staying at the Jackson Hole resort, that stayed open off-season especially for him. On Twitter on Tuesday, he shared a short video from the studio which showed off dry erase boards with the tracklists for his solo album, joint project with Kid Cudi — Kids See Ghosts and albums from Pusha TTeyana Taylor and Nas. While it’s clear that all projects are still works in progress, the plan right now is for each LP to contain only seven tracks.

Kanye’s solo effort will feature the tracks “Ecstasy” and “Wouldn’t Leave” — which seems to suggest recent releases like “Lift Yourself” and “Ye vs. the People” won’t make the cut. The Kids See Ghosts tracklist includes tracks, “Ghost Town,” “Cudi Montage,” “Reborn” and “Feel the Love.” Pusha T’s album has song titles like “Sociopath,” “Games We Play,” Infared” and “Come Back Baby.”

Pusha T’s King Push drops May 25th. Kanye’s solo drops a week later on June 1st, followed by the Cudi collab Kids See Ghosts the week after that on June 8th. The next two Fridays belong to Nas and Teyana Taylor.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The seven-song concept should ensure only the best of the best makes the cut. And leaves fans wanting more.
  • It’s like he’s putting together five different puzzles and trying to fit all the pieces into place.
  • It’s gonna be a G.O.O.D. summer.
  • This is the same guy that used to brag about “making five beats a day for three summers.” ‘Ye’s no stranger to putting his head down and going to work.
  • It makes me a lot happier to hear what Kanye is creating than what he’s tweeting.
Don Juan Fasho

