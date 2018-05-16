BET AWARDS: Khaled and Kendrick Lead the Pack

The nominations for this year’s BET Awards were just announced, and
DJ Khaled leads the pack with six nominations.
Khaled’s up for major awards including
Video of the Year (for “Wild Thoughts”), Album of the Year (for Gratefu l), and the Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice. Trailing right behind is Kendrick Lamar, who has five nods, competing in categories like Best Collaboration(“Loyalty” featuring Rihanna), Video of the Year (“Humble”), Album of the Year ( Damn), as well as the Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice. And right behind King Kenny, another TDE artist, SZA, is tied with Migos, for four nominations.
Outside of the musical categories, stars like
Donald Glover, Tiffany Haddish, LeBron James, Steph Curry are also up for awards.
The
2018 BET Awards air live at 8 p.m. on June 24th at the Microsoft Theater.
Fasho Thoughts
The real question is how many of these awards will we actually see given out on TV? 8-10 is a safe bet.
Will
Cardi B show up eight months pregnant? She could slay the red carpet in maternity wear. One award that DJ Khaled isn’t up for — Husband of the Year.
Nobody watches award shows for the awards or speeches, especially when half of the nominees don’t bother to show up. All we wanna know is who is performing and will Rihanna be there?
With
Scorpion dropping in June, a big Drake performance would make sense.
