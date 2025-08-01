Listen Live
Food & Drink

Top 10 Budget-Friendly Back-to-School Hacks for Parents

Published on August 1, 2025

Back-to-school season doesn’t have to break the bank. From school supplies to new clothes, the costs can add up fast—but with a little strategy and creativity, parents can cut expenses without sacrificing quality. Here are 10 budget-friendly back-to-school hacks to help families save money (and stress) in 2025.

1. Shop Your Home First

Before hitting the stores, check what you already have. You might find unused notebooks, extra pens, or forgotten lunch boxes tucked away in drawers or closets.

2. Use School Supply Lists from Last Year

Many school supply lists barely change year to year. If you can get your hands on last year’s list—or ask a parent with older kids—you can start shopping early and avoid last-minute price hikes.

3. Set a Budget and Stick to It

Create a back-to-school budget for each category: supplies, clothes, tech, etc. This helps avoid impulse purchases and teaches kids about smart spending.

4. Buy Basics in Bulk

Staples like pencils, paper, tissues, and glue sticks are often cheaper when bought in bulk. Team up with another family and split the cost to maximize savings. Create a back-to-school budget for each category: supplies, clothes, tech, etc. This helps avoid impulse purchases and teaches kids about smart spending.

5. Take Advantage of Tax-Free Weekends

Many states offer sales tax holidays on school-related items in late summer. Timing your shopping trip around these dates can save you a significant amount.

6. Thrift and Secondhand Finds

Gently used backpacks, lunchboxes, and even clothes are easy to find at consignment stores, thrift shops, and online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace or Mercari.

7. Use Cashback and Coupon Apps

Apps like Rakuten, Honey, and Ibotta help you find coupons and earn cash back when shopping online or in-store. These small savings add up fast.

8. Stick to the Essentials First

You don’t have to buy everything before the first day. Focus on the essentials (like notebooks and pencils), and wait a few weeks for sales on items like backpacks, clothes, and electronics.

9. Host a Supply Swap

Gather a few neighborhood families and trade gently used supplies or clothing. It’s a great way to save money and reduce waste.

10. Label Everything

Lost items = wasted money. Invest in a pack of name labels or use a permanent marker to label everything your child brings to school—especially jackets, lunch boxes, and water bottles.

