CHRISSY TEIGEN: Delivers Baby Boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a new arrival to the family.

Early Thursday morning, Chrissy tweeted, (quote) “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” followed by a baby bottle emoji. John retweeted it.

Through IVF, they opted to have a baby boy. Their 2-year-old daughter, Luna, was sex-selected, too. (New York Daily News)

Fasho Thoughts:

Baby arrived about a week early! Chrissy was ready to deliver one week ago.

Third-trimester pregnancy in summer months is the worst.

Standby for more details. The couple has not announced a name.

Also On 100.3: