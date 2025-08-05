Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Shut Down Breakup Rumors with Flirty Instagram Exchange

Despite swirling rumors of a breakup, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs just made it very clear: they’re still going strong—and having fun with it.

The internet lit up after Diggs dropped a cheeky comment—complete with tongue emojis—on one of Cardi’s Instagram photos. Fans immediately took notice, speculating whether this was a flirty reunion or a public patch-up. But Cardi’s response left no room for doubt. “You stuck wit me,” she replied, playfully cementing the idea that the pair is still very much together.

The flirtation comes on the heels of online chatter about a potential split. But the couple, who publicly confirmed their relationship back in May with a courtside appearance at a New York Knicks game, seems to be brushing off the noise and keeping their vibe intact.

And while Cardi was on Instagram, she also took a moment to clap back at a bizarre rumor about her BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) allegedly “smelling bad.” In classic Cardi fashion, she didn’t mince words—denying the claim and making it clear she’s not here for the nonsense.



Relationship Timeline:

Early 2025: Cardi B and Stefon Diggs reportedly begin dating quietly.

May 2025: The couple goes public with a joint appearance at a Knicks game, confirming fan speculation.

August 2025: Rumors swirl about a breakup—but the duo claps back with PDA and playful banter on social media.



Social Media Says…

The couple’s latest exchange has gone viral, with fans and blogs weighing in on everything from their chemistry to Cardi’s expert-level trolling of internet gossip. Whether it’s a red carpet appearance or a single emoji, this duo knows how to keep the timeline talking.