Innocent Woman Killed in OTR Drive-By Shooting

Published on August 7, 2025

A 34-year-old woman is dead after being caught in the middle of a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday night.

Chrishonda Ciera Wynn was walking near Vine and Green Streets around 9:15PM when someone in a moving vehicle fired off at least 15 shots. One of those bullets hit her in the back. She was taken to UC Medical Center but didn’t survive.

Police say Wynn was not the intended target. She had just walked onto Green Street when the gunfire broke out.

“It was somebody just freely firing a gun down the street and it hit her,” said Sgt. Phil Buccino. “Unacceptable. We’re out here working, doing everything we can—and this is just sad. Very sad for the city of Cincinnati.”

So far, no arrests have been made and no suspect details have been shared publicly. Investigators are speaking with at least one witness.

This is the second deadly shooting in OTR in less than 24 hours. Late Tuesday night, 35-year-old John Joshua Isome was shot and killed inside a car on Mohawk Place near McMicken Avenue. Police say the shooter was sitting in the vehicle with him, dressed in all black, and took off after the shooting.

If you know anything about either case, call CPD’s homicide unit at 513-352-3542.


