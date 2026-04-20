Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals have traded the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, according to the team.

The move, announced Sunday, gives Cincinnati one of the league’s top interior defensive linemen ahead of next week’s draft.

“Sexy Dexy”, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is now under contract with the Bengals through the 2028 season after signing a one-year, $28 million extension as part of the deal.

The Giants receive Cincinnati’s first-round selection, the 10th overall pick, and now hold two top-10 picks in this year’s draft: No. 5 and No. 10 overall.

In a statement released by the team, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said the opportunity to acquire Lawrence was one the organization could not pass up.

“The opportunity to add a player of Dexter’s ability was too good to pass up. Dexter fits the vision we have on our defense and will also elevate others around him.”

MORE: 5 Places To Find Unique Bengals Gear

Head coach Zac Taylor also called Lawrence “a dominant player in the league” and said he will be a major addition both on the field and in the locker room.

The trade comes after reports that Lawrence had requested a move out of New York following stalled contract discussions with the Giants.

Lawrence (28) spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Giants after being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson University. During his time in New York, he recorded 341 tackles and 30.5 sacks in 109 regular-season games.





Bengals Trade First-Round Pick to Giants for DT Dexter Lawrence was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com