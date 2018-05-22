Entertainment
BARACK, MICHELLE OBAMA: Sign Production Deal With Netflix

Barack and Michelle Obama are going Hollywood.

The former president and first lady have signed a deal to produce movies and series for Netflix, according to Variety. The two will work on scripted and unscripted series as well as docu-series, documentary films and features.

Barack said, “One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience. That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

The former president was the first guest on David Letterman’s new Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

