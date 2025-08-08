Diddy May Seek To Serve Prison Sentence At Private Island Mansion

Diddy May Seek to Serve Prison Sentence at $48.5M Private Island Mansion

Source: MediaPunch / Getty

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs could be eyeing an unusual alternative to prison: serving his 1 to 3-year sentence at his $48.5 million private island estate instead of a federal facility.

According to the New York Post, Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, revealed that the music executive is struggling to access the therapy and rehabilitation he needs while in federal lockup. Combs is reportedly seeking help for anger and substance abuse issues, which his legal team argues cannot be properly addressed in prison.

Currently denied $50 million bail and in custody since his September arrest, Combs may now push for what would be a highly controversial arrangement — serving his time in home confinement on his lavish private island property.

The request, if formally filed, is expected to stir public debate over celebrity privilege and the justice system. While home confinement is occasionally granted for medical or humanitarian reasons, asking to serve a prison sentence in a multi-million dollar mansion is sure to raise eyebrows.

As legal proceedings continue, Combs’ team is likely to argue that rehabilitation and mental health treatment should be prioritized over incarceration, especially if correctional institutions can’t meet his clinical needs.

Whether the court will consider the private-island proposal remains to be seen — but it sets the stage for what could become one of the most high-profile and contentious sentencing requests in recent memory.