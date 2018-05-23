R. KELLY: I Didn’t Mean It Like That

R. Kelly thinks he’s being misunderstood after recently being caught on camera saying that “it’s too late” to #MuteRKelly and “they should have did this [crap] 30 years ago.”

If you hear that and think that Kells is saying that his accusers waited to long to speak up or speak out, he says you’ve got the wrong idea. TMZ reports that sources close to Kells say he was just having some drinks with friends like Antoine Walker when the comments were made. Apparently all he meant was that streaming services that pulled him from playlists were too late, presumably because he has already made his name and sold millions of records. The singer wants people to know that the impact of his music has been felt around the world and that can’t be undone.

Fasho Thoughts:

Imagine how his victims feel about seeing him gloating like this.

The #MuteRKelly movement has reportedly backfired in some ways — namely, his streaming numbers continue to trend upward despite being pulled from playlists on multiple major streaming services.

Even if he’s innocent, as he’s always maintained, comments like this are a really bad look. It’s like he doesn’t understand the severity of the allegations against him.

He’s like President Trump — he thinks this whole thing is a witch hunt and he’s laughing at everyone trying to bring him down and failing.

— he thinks this whole thing is a witch hunt and he’s laughing at everyone trying to bring him down and failing. He can try and put on a face like everything is all good and he’s still on top of the world but this is definitely having an impact on his business and future opportunities.

Also On 100.3: