SZA: Sidelined From TDE Tour

Bad news for SZA fans — her labelmates will be getting a head start on the Championship Tour without her.

The TDE singer was due to hit the road with Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, and the team. Label boss Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith tweeted out an official statement, “I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour. Her vocal chords are swollen and she [has] to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage. We’ve been monitoring her close and this is the reason she missed the Arizona and New Mexico dates. She’ll see the doctor again in a few days and I’ll update you guys on her status. As for the dates she missed, we’ll figure out a way to make it up to you guys.”

We don’t have a set date for SZA’s return yet, but there are 17 more shows left on the run.

Fasho Thoughts:

It’s weird how he phrases it “I have to take SZA off the tour.”

The Championship Tour wraps up on June 16th in Pittsburgh.

They’re definitely making the smart move — but it’s a tough call to make. Especially when you consider the fact that this could be the last time the TDE roster goes on tour together — at least in this incarnation.

If you’re really a SZA fan, you should understand her health is more important than the show you were really looking forward to.

