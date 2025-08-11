Listen Live
Sports

Cincinnati Reds Celebrate Andújar's First Homer

Reds beat Pirates 14-8, Andujar Hits First Home Run With Cincinnati

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Cincinnati Reds v. Pittsburgh Pirates
Source: Rayni Shiring / Getty

Miguel Andújar Belts First Homer with Reds in 14-8 Victory Over Pirates

CINCINNATI — Miguel Andújar made a powerful first impression Saturday night, launching his first home run in a Cincinnati Reds uniform and helping propel his new team to a 14-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a high-octane divisional matchup at Great American Ball Park.

Andújar’s three-run blast in the second inning set the tone early for the Reds, who exploded for 14 runs on 17 hits. The veteran slugger, acquired earlier this season, didn’t waste time endearing himself to the home crowd, sparking a potent offensive display that overwhelmed Pittsburgh’s pitching staff.

The Reds’ offense didn’t stop with Andújar. Spencer Steer and Noelvi Marte each turned in monster performances, both racking up three hits and driving in four runs apiece. Their timely hitting proved crucial, especially in the sixth inning when the Reds broke an 8-8 tie with a decisive three-run rally to pull ahead for good.

The game featured fireworks on both sides, with the two teams combining for 30 hits. For the Pirates, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was a bright spot, collecting three hits and two RBIs in a losing effort.

With the win, the Reds showcased their offensive depth and resilience, taking advantage of key opportunities and demonstrating the kind of balanced attack that can fuel a postseason push.

Andújar’s milestone moment and the team’s offensive explosion gave Reds fans plenty to cheer about—and plenty to look forward to as the season rolls on.

Related Tags

cincinnati reds Pirates Pittsburgh The Cincinnati Reds

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

WOSL BOY IS MINE WINNING WEEKEND
Contests

Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Events

Brandy & Monica: The Boy is Mine Tour

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close