Reds beat Pirates 14-8, Andujar Hits First Home Run With Cincinnati

Source: Rayni Shiring / Getty

Miguel Andújar Belts First Homer with Reds in 14-8 Victory Over Pirates

CINCINNATI — Miguel Andújar made a powerful first impression Saturday night, launching his first home run in a Cincinnati Reds uniform and helping propel his new team to a 14-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a high-octane divisional matchup at Great American Ball Park.

Andújar’s three-run blast in the second inning set the tone early for the Reds, who exploded for 14 runs on 17 hits. The veteran slugger, acquired earlier this season, didn’t waste time endearing himself to the home crowd, sparking a potent offensive display that overwhelmed Pittsburgh’s pitching staff.

The Reds’ offense didn’t stop with Andújar. Spencer Steer and Noelvi Marte each turned in monster performances, both racking up three hits and driving in four runs apiece. Their timely hitting proved crucial, especially in the sixth inning when the Reds broke an 8-8 tie with a decisive three-run rally to pull ahead for good.

The game featured fireworks on both sides, with the two teams combining for 30 hits. For the Pirates, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was a bright spot, collecting three hits and two RBIs in a losing effort.

With the win, the Reds showcased their offensive depth and resilience, taking advantage of key opportunities and demonstrating the kind of balanced attack that can fuel a postseason push.

Andújar’s milestone moment and the team’s offensive explosion gave Reds fans plenty to cheer about—and plenty to look forward to as the season rolls on.