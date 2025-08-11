Eminem’s New Documentary Comes To Paramount+

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

“STAN” Documentary Promises an Intimate Portrait of Eminem and His Legacy

Set to premiere later this year on Paramount+, STAN is a highly anticipated documentary that offers a rare, intimate look into the life and legacy of one of hip-hop’s most influential and enigmatic figures: Eminem. The film explores not only the artist’s meteoric rise to fame but also the deep, often complicated relationship he shares with his fans—and himself.

Blending stylized recreations with rare archival footage and fan-submitted content, STAN digs beneath the surface of Eminem’s public image to examine the man behind the music. At the heart of the documentary is an exclusive, original interview with Eminem himself—offering a raw and unfiltered perspective from the artist who has spent decades balancing his private struggles with global stardom.

The film delves into the dichotomy between Eminem’s aggressive, controversial public persona and his quieter, more reflective private self. It suggests that much of his lyrical content—often emotional, introspective, and unflinching—is rooted in real personal experiences. As such, STAN isn’t just about the artist’s career; it’s about the psychological and emotional toll of living in the spotlight.

Coming in the wake of his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), the documentary serves as a timely reflection on Eminem’s artistic evolution and the symbolic “death” of his infamous alter ego. It may also offer new insights into his creative process and the motivations that continue to drive him after more than two decades at the top of the rap game.

More than just a music documentary, STAN is a portrait of an artist reckoning with his past, confronting his internal battles, and redefining what legacy means in a world that has both idolized and criticized him. For longtime fans and new listeners alike, STAN promises to be a powerful, humanizing look at the Rap God who changed the game—and is still evolving.