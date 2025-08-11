Listen Live
Entertainment

Eminem’s New Documentary Comes To Paramount+

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Epicenter Music Festival - Fontana CA 2010
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

“STAN” Documentary Promises an Intimate Portrait of Eminem and His Legacy

Set to premiere later this year on Paramount+, STAN is a highly anticipated documentary that offers a rare, intimate look into the life and legacy of one of hip-hop’s most influential and enigmatic figures: Eminem. The film explores not only the artist’s meteoric rise to fame but also the deep, often complicated relationship he shares with his fans—and himself.

Blending stylized recreations with rare archival footage and fan-submitted content, STAN digs beneath the surface of Eminem’s public image to examine the man behind the music. At the heart of the documentary is an exclusive, original interview with Eminem himself—offering a raw and unfiltered perspective from the artist who has spent decades balancing his private struggles with global stardom.

The film delves into the dichotomy between Eminem’s aggressive, controversial public persona and his quieter, more reflective private self. It suggests that much of his lyrical content—often emotional, introspective, and unflinching—is rooted in real personal experiences. As such, STAN isn’t just about the artist’s career; it’s about the psychological and emotional toll of living in the spotlight.

Coming in the wake of his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), the documentary serves as a timely reflection on Eminem’s artistic evolution and the symbolic “death” of his infamous alter ego. It may also offer new insights into his creative process and the motivations that continue to drive him after more than two decades at the top of the rap game.

More than just a music documentary, STAN is a portrait of an artist reckoning with his past, confronting his internal battles, and redefining what legacy means in a world that has both idolized and criticized him. For longtime fans and new listeners alike, STAN promises to be a powerful, humanizing look at the Rap God who changed the game—and is still evolving.

Related Tags

Eminem Getty

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

WOSL BOY IS MINE WINNING WEEKEND
Contests

Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Events

Brandy & Monica: The Boy is Mine Tour

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close