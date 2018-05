OKLAHOMA RESTAURANT SHOOTING: Suspect Killed By Bystander

A suspect who shot two people at an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday evening, was shot and killed by “a bystander with a pistol” as he walked outside, police tweeted.

The two people who were injured were transported to a local hospital with “serious injuries” but are expected to recover.

The incident occurred at Louie’s Grill & Bar, which is located next to Lake Hefner. Police said it was unclear what the suspect’s motive was and are continuing to investigate. (Tribune Media Wire)

Fasho Thoughts:

The good guy with a gun confronted the suspect after the shooting inside the restaurant took place.

Thankfully, there was only one death, but that’s still one too many.

One person was injured while trying to flee the scene.

