Denzel Washington Speaks On Black Panther 3 Casting

Denzel Washington Teases Role in Black Panther 3: “That’s Between Me and Ryan”

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

In a recent interview, legendary actor Denzel Washington offered a cryptic yet intriguing response when asked about his involvement in Marvel’s Black Panther 3, stating simply: “That’s between me and Ryan.” The Ryan in question is, of course, director Ryan Coogler, who helmed the first two Black Panther films and has long expressed interest in working with Washington.

Coogler has since confirmed that he specifically wrote a role for Washington in the upcoming film and shared that he’s been hoping to collaborate with the Oscar-winning actor “since day one.” According to Coogler, all rumors about discussions with Washington are true, though details remain tightly under wraps.

While Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm the cast or plot of Black Panther 3, the project has generated major buzz following the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which introduced several new characters and left the door open for exciting future storylines.

Should Washington join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would mark his first-ever role in the MCU, adding another powerhouse performer to the franchise’s impressive roster. Fans will no doubt be watching closely for any further hints or confirmations.

For now, both Coogler and Washington are keeping the details quiet — but the possibility of Denzel Washington stepping into Wakanda has already stirred excitement across the Marvel fanbase.